Get a sneak peak of Vodoo Music + Arts Experience 2019

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience returns for its 21st year with headliners Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck to City Park in New Orleans on Oct. 25-27. Over 65 bands are performing including Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, REZZ, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol, Sheck Wes, Bring Me the Horizon, Big Gigantic, Clairo, and The Glitch Mob.

One of the bands is Mobley, a one-man-band. They are an Austin-based artist performing Sunday, Oct. 27 at 12:45 p.m. on the South Course Stage. He writes, performs and produces his own music. He also designs his artwork, directs his videos, produces his multimedia live shows and even builds new instruments to carry out his vision.

“This festival is a big deal, and it’s an honor to be on the bill with so many tremendous artists,” Mobley said.

Being so involved in the entire process of his music, his antidote to any doubts from others is a “regular dose of healthy self-reflection/critique.”

“If you’ve truly been careful and thoughtful about doing the things you do, when you’re faced with other people’s doubts, you’ll know whether and how to disregard them or learn from them in a productive way,” Mobley said.

While he’s proud of his success and the opportunity to perform at Voodoo, Mobley said there’s not a one-way ticket to success.

“It’s a funny business. If I felt like I’d discovered some surefire secret, I would be eager to share it, but unfortunately, I haven’t,” Mobley said. “If you’re going to pursue music as a career, first, make sure that you really love doing it because there’s a chance that’ll be the only thing you ever get out of it. Second, make sure that you really have something to say — both you and your audience deserve better than you making noise and taking up space for no good reason.”

Another of the artists is Michigander, a solo project fronted by lead singer Jason Singer from Michigan, will be performing Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:00 p.m. on the South Course Stage. The band has become known in the midwest music scene leaving the listeners to feel at home.

“This will be my first time in NOLA and I think this is a pretty grand way to make a first impression,” Michigander said.

Singer has worked hard since he created Michigander in 2014 between producing music and touring.

Despite being five years into the business, Michigander says he still faces quite a few issues.

“I think there are still obstacles I have to face every day. The only difference is that now I am better equipped to handle them PLUS I have a great team around me to help make things happen,” Michigander said.

Along with the music, food, and much more that Voodoo Music + Arts Experience has to offer, there are also new features taking place this year.

King or Queen of Halloween Costume Contest

This year Voodoo will be having their first costume contest. Festival-goers are asked to dress up on Saturday, Oct. 26 where the contest will be taking place at 5 p.m. in the House of Blues Tent. The costumes will have to fit into one of the three categories: 1. Grotesque and Gorgeous Gore 2. Intergalactic: Outta This World 3. Wild Card WTF OMG Amazing. The winner of the contest will receive VIP Tickets to Voodoo 2020, an honorary crown and sash, and automatic entry into next year’s contest.

Larger Mortuary Haunted House

The Mortuary fright zone has been greatly expanded with an interactive graveyard and photo ops.

The Hotels.com Monster Suite

Guests enter the suite where they have the opportunity to get their makeup done to “spooky perfection” with photos of their new look, according to the Voodoo Music + Arts Festival website.