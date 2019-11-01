Food pantry combats student hunger despite misunderstanding

The entrance to Iggy's Cupboard, a campus food pantry created to fight student food insecurity. Iggy's Cupboard was created by students in the fall of 2018 after large numbers of students reported food insecurity during a campus culture survey. Photo credit: Hannah Renton

Mass communication sophomore Andi Robinson and political science sophomore Tyler Sanchez faced unexpected difficulty getting meal swipes earlier this semester from Iggy’s Cupboard.

The university food pantry was founded by students and is now run by Student Affairs, and was established to ensure that students with food insecurity would be able to have proper meals. The cupboard offers grab and go options, non-perishable food items, and meal swipes, or so Robinson and Sanchez thought.

“We went down to the Student Life and Ministry office, and we waited there and we were like ‘hey we’re here to get meal swipes,’ and Dale O’Neil, who’s the director of Student Life and Ministry came to the desk and said ‘We don’t do that anymore. A lot of people are coming here thinking that we do that. We only do that for freshman during orientation,'” Robinson said they were told.

This misunderstanding does not come due to a change in policy, however, according to Heather Malveaux, university minister for social justice and immersion programs.

“We had meal swipes available last semester, and those meal swipes were donated by students,” Malveaux said.

According to Malveaux, Sodexo conducted a drive on Loyola’s campus in 2018 in order to collect and donate both Wolfbucks and meal swipes. The meal swipes came from donations from students who were out of town for Thanksgiving and Mardi Gras breaks and donated the meal swipes that would have otherwise covered their meals. For the meal swipes that were donated, Sodexo matched a meal for a meal. Sodexo places orders to get more stock in Iggy’s Cupboard from Wolfbucks that students donated as well.

However, Iggy’s Cupboard is unable to offer meal swipes to students in the very beginning of the semester because it is necessary to wait until Thanksgiving break so people can donate them, Malveaux said.

“People are coming in to ask us with the misunderstanding that meal swipes are always readily available and are a part of the pantry, but they’re not always going to be available because we’re reliant on donations,” Malveaux said. “However, if anyone does come in to ask, we do direct them to Iggy’s Cupboard to go ahead and shop.”

Regardless of the misunderstandings taking place, Malveaux feels that the food pantry, which opened in November of 2018 in response to a campus climate survey conducted by Student Life and Ministry, has been an overall success.

“I feel that it is important to have an organization like Iggy’s Cupboard because it is important that students know the university and their elected officials are there for them,” Sanchez said.

Iggy’s Cupboard has a number of activities planned in the near future in order to further combat food insecurity on Loyola’s campus, according to Malveaux. The organization is conducting a food drive with faculty and staff starting on Nov. 1 in order to supply food care kits that are going to be given out to students staying on campus for Thanksgiving break.

“Our goal is to do anywhere from 100 to 150 bags to give out to students for Thanksgiving week,” Malveaux said.

Additionally, Sodexo will run a campaign called “stop the hunger” to gain donations to Iggy’s Cupboard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20. The cupboard will also be doing cooking demonstrations for students to gain cooking skills, according to Malveaux. To further address food insecurity, the university will host workshops teaching students how to get food stamps, Malveaux said.