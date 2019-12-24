What’s in Theaters 12/25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Merry Christmas, everyone! The much-awaited holiday is finally here, and there are many things to be enjoyed for all — not only under the tree.

Here are a few of the gifts left in theaters for viewers this season.

Uncut Gems





With Adam Sandler in a more dramatic role, “Uncut Gems” looks to show how both the main actor and film are no joke.



The film follows Howard Ratner, played by Sandler, a Jewish jeweler with a gambling addiction living in New York. After placing one too many bets, Howard must find a way to balance his business and family while still trying to make it big.

Little Women





Bringing the classic novel back to screens once again, “Little Women” takes another look at the original story written by Louisa May Alcott.

Made by “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” focuses on the March sisters, played by Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as they come of age in a post-Civil War United States.

Spies in Disguise





Returning to animation for the first time since “Shark Tale,” Will Smith takes flight in “Spies in Disguise.”

Lance Sterling, played by Smith, is a world-famous super spy on a mission to take down an evil mastermind. However, when he is turned into a pigeon by his tech officer Walter Beckett, played by Tom Holland, the two must work together to help save the world.

Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker





Concluding a saga 40 years in the making, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” takes viewers to a galaxy far, far away for another adventure.



Following another attack from the First Order, Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac must lead the Resistance in a final attack to save the galaxy from the forces of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

Jumanji: The Next Level





Continuing the unexpected hit of its predecessor, “Jumanji: The Next Level” takes viewers back inside the cursed video game once again for a new adventure.



After the events of the previous film, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, has lost touch with the friends he made during his time stuck in Jumanji. However, the group must get back together after they discover Spencer, while trying to repair it, got trapped back in Jumanji. The gang goes back into the game finding things are not the same with Milo’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his grandfather’s friend, played by Danny Glover, accidentally being trapped in the game as well.

Cats





Bringing the iconic musical to screen, “Cats” pounces into theaters to bring a modified look at the Broadway classic.



After being abandoned by her owner, Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward, is introduced to the Jellicle tribe of cats. Through them, she is introduced to a ceremony where cats compete to be sent to the Heaviside Layer and be reincarnated.

Frozen 2





Returning back to the world of Arendelle, “Frozen II” shows viewers a chilling new adventure with their favorite characters.



After hearing a mysterious group of sounds, Queen Elsa, played by Idina Menzel, accidentally awakens a group of elemental spirits that begin to cause trouble in Arendelle.

Anna, played by Kristen Bell, and Elsa decide to go on another adventure to discover where the spirits came from and how to stop them.

For our review of “Frozen II,” click here.

Knives Out





Pulling together an all-star cast, “Knives Out” takes a sharp new look at the murder mystery genre.



Crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer, invites his extended family over to celebrate his 85th birthday when he is unexpectedly murdered. Upon discovering the murder, private detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, suspects that one of Thrombey’s family members committed the crime and investigates.

For our review of “Knives Out,” click here.