Big Easy Kombucha offers customers opportunity to “Pay What You Wish”

Imagine, going into a store picking the item you want and telling the store how much you want to pay for it. Sounds too good to be true. Big Easy Bucha allowed customers to do just that with their “Pay What You Wish Event.”

The event which took place on Jan. 6 and 7 allowed customers to pick up six bottles of 16 ounce kombucha beverages, regularly priced at $20, to pay what they can, the only catch is that they do something and pay it forward.

“We believe good food should be accessible so for two days were asking people to come in and pay or not pay, and all we’re asking is that they pay it forward in their personal lives,” said Austin Sherman co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer for Big Easy Bucha.

The company was founded by Sherman and his wife Alexis back in 2014 when the two began making kombucha in their home.

Kombucha is a sparkling probiotic tea that is fermented and rich in antioxidants.

“Kombucha helps to promote healthy good-gut flora within our bodies while working to eliminate bad bacteria in our system. This good-gut flora gives the body protection to fight colds and other illnesses, while promoting balance within the bodies and helping with digestion,” said Sherman.

Since kombucha is an artisan beverage the process of making it can be timely and costly, said Sherman.

Sherman hopes that an event like this will encourage people to try the product since they won’t have to worry about the cost.

“In New Orleans we’re not the healthiest city but we want people to think alternatively and think of food as medicine,” said Sherman.

Customers were shocked at the company’s generosity.

Samantha Eshelman paid just 6 dollars for six bottles of kombucha.

“It was very weird to just say whatever I wanted to pay for it,” said Eshelman.

Others like Melissa Deorazio, were inspired to do a good deed and pay it forward to others around her.

“This morning I helped a friend move. Time is my biggest thing that I give,” said Deorazio.

Deorazio has been following Big Easy Bucha from the start, and she has seen health benefits.

“It has helped my digestion and my skin is better when I drink it,” said Deorazio.

If you missed this event, Big Easy Bucha offers flash sales for items that are packaged incorrectly and can not be sold to retailers. To keep up to date with the latest, follow their social media or sign up for their email newsletter on their website www.bigeasybucha.com.