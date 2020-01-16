Men’s and women’s basketball end Spring Hill games in victory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Loyola’s women’s basketball team hosted their annual School Day game against Spring Hill College Tuesday Jan. 14. They won the match 79-54, making this the women’s team 26th straight win against Spring Hill, according to loyolawolfpack.com. “Everybody did their part (in the first half), and we continued to do that in the second half,” said Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kellie Kennedy.

Wednesday Jan. 15, Loyola’s men’s basketball team also won against Jesuit rival Spring Hill 89-79. Highlights of the high scoring contest include Mass Communication Sophomore Myles Burns reaching a career high in steals with nine in the game.

The Wolfpack women’s team plays Martin Methodist next this Saturday at noon followed by the men’s game vs. Martin Methodist at 2 in the afternoon. Both are hall of fame games.