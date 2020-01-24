What’s in Theaters 1/24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the first month of the new year is coming to its close, there are plenty of movies currently showing in theaters that are suited to every kind of cinephile. From franchise entries to award-winning films, it’s the calm before the storm of Oscars season.

After a recent unlikely detour into Disney fare with the live action remake of “Aladdin”, English film director Guy Ritchie is back to what he does best: hilariously entertaining gangster films. Featuring an ensemble cast, his latest flick “The Gentlemen” is a flashy throwback to the likes of “Snatch” and “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.”

American expatriate Mickey Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey, is looking to cash out of his lucrative marijuana empire in London, inevitably drawing in vultures hungry for his fortune — and his throne.

Based on the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw”, the latest horror thriller from Dreamworks Pictures centers on Kate, played by Mackenzie Davis from “Terminator: Dark Fate”. She is a nanny tasked with caring for two recent orphans Flora, played by Brooklynn Prince, and Miles, played by Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things”, on a mysterious estate in Maine. Soon after, Kate discovers that the estate, and especially the children, are harboring dark secrets that may mean the end of her life.

Bad Boys for Life

Returning with a new installment after 17 years, “Bad Boys for Life” brings back the iconic pairing of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After years of partnership, detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively, go their separate ways and get new assignments in the police force. However, the duo is brought together once again after the brother of a former adversary tries to kill them.



Bringing a new look to the first World War, “1917” mixes cinematography and action to create a new and different type of war film.

Headed on a mission to prevent the deaths of hundreds of British troops, two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, must head out into the frontlines to protect their fellow soldiers and one of their brothers.

Bringing a different take on the literary character, “Dolittle” offers an interesting adaptation with a large cast of voice actors.

Dr. John Dolittle, played by Robert Downey Jr., is a veterinarian living in Victorian England who has the ability to talk to animals. When Queen Victoria suddenly falls ill, it is up to Dr. Dolittle and his assortment of animal friends to go find a cure.



Continuing the unexpected hit of its predecessor, “Jumanji: The Next Level” takes viewers back inside the cursed video game once again for a new adventure.

After the events of the previous film, Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, has lost touch with the friends he made during his time stuck in Jumanji. However, the group must get back together after they discover Spencer, while trying to repair it, got trapped back in Jumanji. The gang goes back into the game, finding things are not the same. Milo’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, and his grandfather’s friend, played by Danny Glover accidentally get trapped in the game as well.

Based on the true story of Bryan Stevenson and Walter McMillan, “Just Mercy” recounts the fight for a man’s life.

After McMillan, played by Jamie Foxx, is wrongfully convicted of the murder of a white woman in Alabama, attorney Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, must defend him in court and prove his innocence.



Concluding a saga 40 years in the making, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” takes viewers to a galaxy far, far away for another adventure.

Following another attack from the First Order, Rey, played by Daisy Ridley; Finn, played by John Boyega; and Poe, played by Oscar Isaac must lead the Resistance in a final attack to save the galaxy from the forces of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

