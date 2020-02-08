The Maroon reviews Best Picture Nominees in 10 words or less

Oscar+statues+stand+inside+the+Governors+Ball+Press+Preview+for+the+92nd+Academy+Awards+at+the+Dolby+Theatre%2C+Friday%2C+Jan.+31%2C+2020%2C+in+Los+Angeles.+The+Academy+Awards+will+be+held+at+the+Dolby+Theatre+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+9.+%28AP+Photo%2FChris+Pizzello%29
The Maroon reviews Best Picture Nominees in 10 words or less

Zia Sampson
February 8, 2020

The Oscars are Feb. 9, and there is a lot of discourse over what movie should take home the coveted award for Best Picture. There is not a lot of time to see all of the films, so The Maroon has created a one-stop shop for all of the nominations. Here are all of the films, in 10 words or less.

1.) “Little Women”

LittleWomenPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Sony

Jo March is the feminist the people need.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Little Women.”

2.) “1917”

1917Poster.jpg

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

It is a jarring representation of the horrors of war.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “1917.”

3.) “Ford v. Ferrari”

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Damon and Bale have the best bromance.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Ford v. Ferrari.”

4.) “Joker”

JokerPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Is it a dream? Or is it a psychotic break?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler-free review of “Joker.”

Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler review of “Joker.”

5.) “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

OnceUponaTimeinHollywoodPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Sony

Why not let fame get to your head?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

6.) “Parasite”

ParasitePoster.jpg

Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Honestly, it is really well done. Super unique.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Parasite.”

7.) “The Irishman”

TheIrishmanPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Netflix

The mob is a lifetime commitment. At least three hours.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “The Irishman.”

8.) “Jojo Rabbit”

JojoRabbitPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Is it wrong to laugh at this movie?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Jojo Rabbit.”

9.) “Marriage Story”

MarriageStoryPoster.jpg

Courtesy of Netflix

Tears? We got ’em. Heartbreak? Got that, too!

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Marriage Story.”