The Maroon reviews Best Picture Nominees in 10 words or less
February 8, 2020
The Oscars are Feb. 9, and there is a lot of discourse over what movie should take home the coveted award for Best Picture. There is not a lot of time to see all of the films, so The Maroon has created a one-stop shop for all of the nominations. Here are all of the films, in 10 words or less.
1.) “Little Women”
Jo March is the feminist the people need.
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Little Women.”
2.) “1917”
It is a jarring representation of the horrors of war.
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “1917.”
3.) “Ford v. Ferrari”
Damon and Bale have the best bromance.
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Ford v. Ferrari.”
4.) “Joker”
Is it a dream? Or is it a psychotic break?
Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler-free review of “Joker.”
Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler review of “Joker.”
5.) “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Why not let fame get to your head?
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
6.) “Parasite”
Honestly, it is really well done. Super unique.
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Parasite.”
7.) “The Irishman”
The mob is a lifetime commitment. At least three hours.
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “The Irishman.”
8.) “Jojo Rabbit”
Is it wrong to laugh at this movie?
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Jojo Rabbit.”
9.) “Marriage Story”
Tears? We got ’em. Heartbreak? Got that, too!
Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Marriage Story.”
