Oscar statues stand inside the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar statues stand inside the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar statues stand inside the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Maroon reviews Best Picture Nominees in 10 words or less

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 5? Send Email Cancel

The Oscars are Feb. 9, and there is a lot of discourse over what movie should take home the coveted award for Best Picture. There is not a lot of time to see all of the films, so The Maroon has created a one-stop shop for all of the nominations. Here are all of the films, in 10 words or less.

1.) “Little Women”

Jo March is the feminist the people need.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Little Women.”

2.) “1917”

It is a jarring representation of the horrors of war.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “1917.”

3.) “Ford v. Ferrari”

Damon and Bale have the best bromance.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Ford v. Ferrari.”

4.) “Joker”

Is it a dream? Or is it a psychotic break?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler-free review of “Joker.”

Click here to read The Maroon’s full, spoiler review of “Joker.”

5.) “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Why not let fame get to your head?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

6.) “Parasite”

Honestly, it is really well done. Super unique.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Parasite.”

7.) “The Irishman”

The mob is a lifetime commitment. At least three hours.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “The Irishman.”

8.) “Jojo Rabbit”

Is it wrong to laugh at this movie?

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Jojo Rabbit.”

9.) “Marriage Story”

Tears? We got ’em. Heartbreak? Got that, too!

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Marriage Story.”