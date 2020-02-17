Review: “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is a basic yet fun teen romantic comedy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for the film “To All the Boys I Loved Before.”

Two years after the success of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” its sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” adds another decent romantic comedy to the vast amount already on Netflix.



In the first film, Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, is thrown for a shock when she learns that the love letters she wrote for various boys she had crushes on over the years have been sent out. One of these boys is Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo, who convinces Lara Jean to pretend like they are dating so he can get back at his ex-girlfriend Gen, played by Emilija Baranac. However, the two begin to develop real feelings for one another.

In this latest film, Lara Jean and Peter are an official couple. However, they are thrown for a twist when Lara Jean receives a letter back from John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher. The two eventually meet up through volunteering together at a retirement home, which puts a strain on Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship.

Though it may seem odd, I am a huge fan of teen romantic comedies. Something about them brings out the young romantic in me that can’t avoid them. The first film was a very decent film and provided an enjoyable viewing. I found this film to be more or less on the same level of entertainment.

Condor and Centineo’s chemistry is very good and makes for a believable romance. Their performances are also very well-done in some of their scenes, even producing very real emotions. However, the standout performance is definitely Fisher’s. Fisher as John Ambrose steals so many of this film’s scenes and he serves as a perfect foil to Peter. While Peter and Lara Jean have grown into their relationship, John Ambrose makes it seem effortless in the ways that he and Lara Jean click.

Another great aspect of the film was how the supporting cast was given a little bit more to work with. Though their subplots don’t take over the film, the film shows awareness that there are other players in this story beside Lara Jean. One major step in the right direction was how Lara Jean took a moment to recognize some of the problems that her other friends face, a far cry away from the tone-deafness of this trope in another Netflix teen romantic comedy “Tall Girl.”

Despite this, I have to say that the film did leave me wanting more. The film builds up this rivalry between John Ambrose and Peter competing for the affections of Lara Jean. However, they only share one scene together. These are two former best friends falling for the same girl but it doesn’t has as big of a focus as one would think.

Another thing I didn’t like in the film was the soundtrack. I know that a 22-year-old college student is not the demographic for this film. But, the music choices felt weird. It was a lot of alternative music that kind of felt weird. When I think of a teen romantic comedy like this, I think of a soundtrack having more poppy and recognizable songs.

Besides those complaints, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is a decent viewing for a date night. Though the plot may leave you desiring more, you will get a great sense of enjoyment from watching this young, budding romance.