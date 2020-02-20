The Wolf: NOLA’s best late night bites

I always find myself the hungriest during the hours of 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Most food places usually close around 10 p.m., leaving night owls starving. Luckily in New Orleans, you need never go hungry, especially at night. New Orleans has some of the tastiest late night bites, and I am going to share with you some of my absolute favorites.

The Boot Bar and Grill

Right on the corner of Broadway and Zimple holds one of the most popular late night bites. They serve pizza, pizza, and more pizza (and also some awesome cheese fries). The Boot Bar and Grill’s speciality is definitely its pizza. Huge slices of cheese or pepperoni are available for cheap prices. The cheese fries are definitely a hit, and I’ve heard that dipping them in ranch is apparently very tasty. The Boot’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. everyday.

Crêpes à la Cart

One of my absolute favorites: Its hours are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Coincidentally, it is located right next to The Boot Bar and Grill. Grab some pizza and a crêpe if you’re feeling super hungry. If you are unsure of what a crepe is, it’s a really thin pancake. Crêpes à la Cart turns these thin pancakes into sweet or savory delights. One of my personal favorites is the fruit and chocolate crepe which includes your choice of Nutella, chocolate chips, or white chocolate, and a selection of fruit. If you enjoy savory treats more, there is an entire selection of savory crepes as well.

Camellia Grill

Another popular late night bite is located on the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and Hampson St. It’s called Camellia Grill and it is delicious. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Camellia Grill is a hot spot. Their menu is traditional and simple, ranging from popular and delicious breakfast foods to lunch and dinner options. It is set up like a cute diner, with bar-style seating. The omelettes are popular, along with my personal favorite, the pecan waffle! There are tons of different hot and cold sandwich options, and of course some traditional New Orleans foods such as gumbo. If looking for a late night bite with a menu full of variety, this is the place to go.





Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is somewhat new to New Orleans but has proven a hit already. They are open until 3 a.m. every day, and are located on Maple St. The cookies are hot and fresh, and never fail to melt in your mouth. They have a variety of cookies such as a regular chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, white chocolate macadamia (my personal favorite), and many more. They also serve cookie cakes, ice cream, and ice cream sandwiches made with their own cookies. If you have a sweet tooth, check out Insomnia Cookies when in need of a late night bite.





Dat Dog

Dat Dog is a popular chain restaurant in New Orleans. There is one located on Magazine St. and one located on Freret St. On weekends, they are open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Dat Dog serves a variety of different types of hot dogs. They also serve chicken sandwiches and hamburgers, as well as different types of sausages, such as alligator sausage, a New Orleans special. But of course, they are known for their delicious and unique hot dogs. One of my personal favorites is the Jimmy’s Chicago Dog. This hot dog is topped with sweet relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, celery salt and yellow mustard. These hot dogs are so loaded with toppings that it is almost impossible to eat without a fork! Dat Dog is definitely the place to go if your late night hunger is in need of satisfaction.