University police on lookout for student, stolen gun

Loyola police are on the lookout for a Loyola student who they say is a person of interest in an on-campus incident involving a stolen handgun.

According to an email sent by university police on Wednesday evening, a student reported that her car keys and a permitted handgun stored in her car had been stolen on Sunday, March 1. The car was later involved in an accident at the entrance of the West Road garage, but the gun and the gun’s permit are still missing.

The email named Javonne Williams as a person of interest. According to the online student directory, Williams is a philosophy pre-law freshman.

LUPD could not be reached for comment at the time of publish.

The email encouraged students to contact university police if they see Williams.