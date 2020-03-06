What’s in Theaters 3/6

With the month of March upon us, theaters are providing everything from magical children’s films to serious sports dramas.

Onward

Mixing the modern world with fantasy elements, “Onward” tells a magical tale about family.

Two teenage brothers, played by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, discover a magic staff that will allow their deceased father to visit them for 24 hours. However, after a mishap with a spell having only brought back their father’s legs, the boys must discover a way to fully bring their father back.

The Way Back

Bringing Ben Affleck back into the drama genre, “The Way Back” looks to provide an emotional story of redemption.

Jack Cunningham, played by Affleck, returns to his former high school where he played basketball to serve as the team’s coach. As he begins to bond with the team, he must find ways to conquer his inner demons and alcohol addiction.

The Invisible Man

Reviving the classic concept of an invisible adversary, “The Invisible Man” takes the premise into the modern day.

After escaping from an abusive relationship, Cecilia, played by Elizabeth Moss, discovers her scientist ex-boyfriend Adrian, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, has killed himself. However, Cecilia soon begins to believe that Adrian is actually alive and has found a way to make himself invisible and ruin her life.

The Call of the Wild



Based on the 1903 Jack London novel of the same name, “The Call of the Wild” aims to take viewers back into a time of arctic adventures and sled dogs.

Stolen from his home in California, Saint Bernard-Scotch Collie mix Buck finds himself in the snowy land of the Yukon. Buck soon forms a relationship with John Thornton, played by Harrison Ford, and works with him as a sled dog.

Emma

Retooling the classic Jane Austen tale from 1815, “Emma” takes a new look at this timeless story.

Living with her elderly father, Emma Woodhouse, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, refuses to get married. However, despite her feelings toward love, she decides to help pair up those around her.

Sonic the Hedgehog



Bringing the classic video game character to the big screen, “Sonic the Hedgehog” will attempt to dash into the hearts of video game fans and moviegoers.

After escaping his home world to find sanctuary from those who want his speed, Sonic the Hedgehog, played by Ben Schwartz, chooses to make Earth his new home. However, after causing a power outage, Sonic is once again on the run trying to avoid Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey, and seeking the help of small town sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.



The Photograph

Presenting a modern look at love, “The Photograph” hopes to be the date night movie for young couples.



Since her mother’s death when she was young, Mae Morton, played by Issa Rae, has been very wary of falling in love. She begins to change her mind, however, after she begins a relationship with the journalist writing a story on her mother, Michael Block, played by Lakeith Stanfield.

Birds of Prey

Taking the DC Cinematic Universe into a more fun and light direction, “Birds of Prey” gives the superhero genre a new group of female characters to learn about.

After breaking up with her psychotic supervillain boyfriend Joker, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, decides to put herself first for the first time in a while. After getting on the bad side of crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor, Harley teams up with a group of female superheroes to help protect a young thief.

