Loyola’s pass-fail option to open Monday
April 3, 2020
Interim Provost Maria Calzada announced that the portal to change classes to the Pass/Fail grading system for undergraduate students will open on Monday, April 6.
This follows the announcement that the university will allow students to opt-in to the Pass/Fail grading system away from a letter grading system on March 18.
In the March 18 email to the undergraduate students, Calzada said that this decision to allow students to opt into the Pass/Fail grading option was made “in recognition of the challenges this may pose to students and the seriousness of the national situation.”
The decision to switch to the Pass/Fail option will be irreversible, and there is no limit on the amount of courses and credits allowed to be taken in the Pass/Fail grading system, according to Loyola’s Pass/Fail FAQ page. However, there are a limited number of courses that are ineligible.
The deadline to switch to the Pass/Fail option will be April 26.
