SGA announces new cabinet for 2020

SGA President Freedom Richardson announced the student government association’s new cabinet Sunday, April 19 via SGA’s Instagram, @loyno_sga.

Richardson, along with SGA Vice President Zontré City, elected Olivia Dadoun as Chief of Staff, Gordon Towell as Chief Justice, Sofia Rabassa as Director of Communications, Cheyenne Williams as Director of Equity, Alejandra Bedoya as Director of Finance and Deon Wilson as Director of Programming.

Richardson said his administration had about 20 applicants apply for cabinet with only six positions to fill—a “high” competition compared to the past two years, according to Richardson.

“All of them were extremely qualified individuals,” Richardson said, who chose his cabinet based on each individual’s levels of chemistry, perspective, innovation and his or her participation across campus.

“I could not be more appreciative for just how much more authentically and organically the chemistry of our group has formed,” Richardson said.