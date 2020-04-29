Films for When You Miss Loyola and New Orleans

It has been over a month since in-person operations were shut down on campus and I’m sure everyone has been missing them. To help remedy the feelings of missing both Loyola and New Orleans, here are a couple of films to watch that may make you feel like you are back in your favorite place.

When You Start Missing Loyola

22 Jump Street

Pairing up the comedic duo of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, this sequel brings the undercover cops to college to investigate another crime. “22 Jump Street” is honestly a great film that will give you something to laugh about in between Zoom meetings. But even more than that, you can catch a glimpse of Loyola’s sculpture garden to remind you of campus.

Happy Death Day & Happy Death Day 2U

Even though life right now may feel like a horror movie, it may be good to watch an actual horror movie to remind yourself, “at least it’s not that bad.” The “Happy Death Day” franchise has been closely tied with Loyola since the first film. Many can probably remember the days when the films shot on campus and how they had to be stopped on their way to class. (I’m totally still not bitter about that.) But, it provides some good, cheesy horror along with some views of our beloved campus.

When You Start Missing New Orleans

The Princess and the Frog

What better way to think of New Orleans than through a Disney movie? This charming animated film will be a classic to anyone who watches it, local or otherwise. It’ll also make you crave the people, music and food of New Orleans once more.



Girls Trip

If there is anything you are probably missing from New Orleans, it is probably the friends you’ve made here. So, why not think of those fond times with these four friends who go to New Orleans themselves? The film is full of comedy and showcases all the fun that can be had in the city.

Also, R.I.P. to Essence Fest 2020.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A classic on both the screen and the stage, this film will take you back to a New Orleans from years ago. The film is seen as a staple of the city and features award-winning performances from many of the actors and actresses.

Plus, it may be a good way to look ahead if anyone plans on taking New Orleans Literature in the fall.

Hurricane Season

Though this film is nowhere near as popular or well-known as the others on this list, it does help show the resilience and hard working attitude of the people of New Orleans. “Hurricane Season” follows the John Ehret High School basketball team after Hurricane Katrina and how the team managed to get to the state championships.

We’re all going through a tough time right now with what is going on. So, to lift your spirits and see that we can move past anything, watch this movie and see this underdog story based in reality.