Billboard named Loyola 2020 “Top Music Business School”

A student adjusts the volume dial on a mixer in one of Loyola's recording studios in the College of Music and Media. Billboard Magazine named the college one of the Top Music Business Schools for 2020. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Billboard Magazine named Loyola University New Orleans College of Music and Media among 2020’s “Top Music Business Schools” this week, according to a university press release.

Loyola New Orleans is listed alongside schools such as Boston’s Berklee College of Music and the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

“We’re so excited. We’ve been doing great work for a long time, so it’s wonderful to be recognized for the incredible work our faculty and students do,” said Dean of the College of Music and Media Kern Maass.

The School of Music Industry within the College of Music and Media has produced alumni such hip-hop artist Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum, A ’11, and head of Artist & Label Marketing in North America for Spotify, Rosa Asciolla, A ’14, who both made Billboard’s “40-Under-40” list, according to the press release.

“We ask students to think and act like professionals from day-one of their college career and then provide the facilities, real-world touch points, and collaborative space needed to build their professional lives around their musical passion,” said Associate Director of the School of Music Industry, Kate Duncan.