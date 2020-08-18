New+meal+plan+option+allows+students+to+order+from+off-campus+restaurants

With the need for social distancing in all aspects of campus life, Loyola has modified its meal plan options and systems so students can order dining hall meals for pick-up through Grubhub as well as food from off-campus restaurants that can be delivered directly to on-campus dorms.

Students can use Wolf Bucks or meal swipes on the delivery app to buy dining hall meals that will be available for pickup at a designated entrance to the OR. The dining hall has also extended its pickup hours and students will be able to order food from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. throughout the week.

The university has also added a new optional program called Iggy Deaux to the student meal plan options. The program allows students to add funds to their meal plans that can be used to order food from hundreds of off-campus restaurants via Grubhub. Students can add Iggy Deaux to their existing meal plans at $100 increments.

Students will also be able to pick up orders from OBC Grill, Subway, Smoothie King and AFC Sushi on the first floor of Carrollton Hall.