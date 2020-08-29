Loyola confirms 15 cases of COVID-19

The statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola wears a protective face mask in the Peace Quad on Loyola's campus June 2020. As of Aug. 28, there have been 15 positive cases of COVID-19 at Loyola.

There are 15 cases of COVID-19 among Loyola students and university employees as of Aug. 28, according to the university website.

Of those positive cases, 13 are students, with one person in isolation in a residence hall and 12 isolated off campus. These positive cases make up less than 1% of Loyola’s student population, according to the website.

Loyola reported two positive tests among faculty and staff, which the university said also represents less than 1% of Loyola employees.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.

Students, faculty and staff are required to complete a daily health assessment via the Campus Clear app before coming to campus.