Students report sexual battery, “suspicious” man in Audubon Park

Loyola students reported off- campus incidents of suspicious circumstance and sexual battery that took place at Audubon park and happened Sunday and Monday. Audubon Park is across St. Charles Ave. from the university. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

University police received two reports of an unidentified man approaching groups of Loyola students, all women, in Audubon Park late at night and, in one instance, committing sexual battery.

The incidents occurred Aug. 30 and 31 between 10 and 11 p.m. and it is unclear whether it was the same man , according to an email from LUPD.

In the first incident, an unidentified suspect followed three female Loyola students in a large black truck Aug. 30 around 10:30 p.m., the email said. The suspect asked students if they smoked weed and, after replying no, the man continued driving but stopped repeatedly, as if waiting for them.

The victims called LUPD but, upon arrival to the scene, the suspect had fled.

The second incident took place Aug. 31 around 10:30 p.m. when five female Loyola students said a male suspect approached them “at a very fast pace.”

In an attempt to evade the suspect, the women altered their course and speed, but the suspect approached them and touched one victim inappropriately, constituting sexual battery.

The victims in the second incident fled to a lit pavilion. The suspect didn’t follow and, upon return to campus, a police report was filed.