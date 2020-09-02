Loyola confirms 24 cases of COVID-19

A sign with instructions to wear a mask while in on-campus public spaces hangs on a front door to Biever Hall on Thursday, August 20. The university has installed signage across campus with information related to COVID-19 policies.

Loyola has 24 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students as of Sept. 2, according to the university website.

Of those positive cases, 23 are students, with two people in isolation in a residence hall and 21 isolated off campus. These positive cases make up less than 1% of Loyola’s student population, according to the website.

Loyola reported one positive test among faculty and staff, which the university said also represents less than 1% of Loyola employees.

This announcement comes amid free on-campus testing that will only be available during the first week of September and the university is not mandating regular testing for students or faculty.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.

Students, faculty and staff are required to complete a daily health assessment via the Campus Clear app before coming to campus.