Loyola confirms eight active cases of COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Loyola has eight active cases of COVID-19, as of Sept. 23, up two cases from yesterday, according to the university website.

All of the reported cases are among students who are isolated off campus. These positive cases make up less than 1% of Loyola’s student population, according to the website.

There are no positive reported cases among Loyola employees, according to the website.

This announcement comes after free voluntary on-campus testing that was only available during the first week of September in which 633 students and employees were tested. The university is not mandating regular testing for students or faculty. The bulk of the Loyola community has not been tested for COVID-19.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.

Students, faculty and staff are required to complete a daily health assessment via the Campus Clear app before coming to campus.