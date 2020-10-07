Loyola confirms 10 student cases of COVID-19, 35 students in quarantine

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

As of Oct. 6, Loyola has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and 35 students in university-mandated quarantine, according to Patricia Murret, Loyola’s associate director of public affairs.

Three of the students who tested positive for the virus are in isolation on campus and seven are off campus. Of the quarantined students, who may have had possible exposure to the virus, 16 are quarantined on campus and 19 are quarantined off campus.

Three faculty and staff are also under quarantine, according to Murret.

Since Aug. 1, Loyola has had 68 cumulative confirmed student cases of the virus, six of them within the last seven days, and three cumulative confirmed staff cases.