Loyola confirms four active cases of COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 among Loyola community members as of Oct. 20, according to the university website.

Of those positive cases, all are students, with one people in isolation in a residence hall and three isolated off campus. Loyola has not reported a positive test among faculty and staff as of Oct. 20.

The university is not mandating regular testing for students or faculty and the bulk of the Loyola community has not been tested for COVID-19.

There was free voluntary on-campus testing that was only available during the first week of September. A total of 633 students and employees were tested then.

All community members who test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they develop symptoms and can return to campus after they have had no fever for at least three days.

Students, faculty and staff are required to complete a daily health assessment via the Campus Clear app before coming to campus.