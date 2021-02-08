Loyola begins search for new School of Communication and Design director

The Communications/Music Complex at Loyola sits under a sunny sky May 17, 2020. Loyola’s School of Communication and Design has begun the search for a new permanent director after the last director, Sonya Duhé, left Loyola and lost out on a job offer amid allegations of racism and insensitivity. Photo credit: Alexandria Whitten

Loyola has started its search for a new director of the School of Communication and Design after the last director, Sonya Duhé, left Loyola and lost out on another job offer amid allegations of racism and insensitivity in June.

Since June, Communications Professor Lisa Collins has served as the interim director of the school. Collins said Loyola has hired an external employee search firm, WittKieffer, to assist in the search. Loyola previously used the firm to hire the university’s new College of Nursing and Health and College of Business deans.

The goal of hiring WittKieffer is to “widen the reach,” of the job search, according to Collins.

As of now, the firm is working with a search committee chaired by Cathy Rogers, head of the school’s strategic communication program. The members of the search committee will be in charge of hiring the new director.

Collins said she believes the goal is to have a new director in place by the fall 2021 semester, but she knows Loyola wants to be thorough and take their time. She also stated that the COVID-19 pandemic could slow the process down.

Collins said she thinks it’s important that they find someone who prioritizes diversity and inclusion and that students deserve someone who is going to move the School of Communication and Design forward.

“This person has to rebuild student trust,” Collins said. “I think that’s what everyone at Loyola has been saying since June.”