Photo Essay: “Faces that make Loyola”

“Faces that make Loyola” is a project meant to celebrate the end of Black History Month and provide a platform to highlight the perspectives of Black students and staff on campus.

The class of 2024 has been vocal about not having the traditional freshman experience.

Eve McFarland is a Loyola freshman from San Dimas, California, who plays for the women’s basketball team and although she loves campus life, McFarland said attending college in a pandemic is difficult.

“Corona has affected my experience at Loyola such as not being able to have my classes in person,” said McFarland.

Quincy Bess II, a.k.a “QThaMusic” is an artist from Baton Rouge who said adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions has been complicated.

“Life is a little weird with COVID but you learn to make the best of it. I am still able to hang out with friends, make music and go to the park ” said Bess.

Brionna Wilcher-Hudson is a sophomore from New Orleans. She is the president and founder of the Loyola Chapter of the NAACP, director of PR for the Black Student Union and a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences. Wilcher-Hudson said sophomores and upperclassmen have had their trials with COVID too.

“Corona has had an impact on my day to day experience with people. I love to meet and talk face to face with friends. I looked forward to the silent disco nights or just night time events because it gave me a chance to have fun with people” said Hudson.

Although Loyola is a Predominantly White Institution, Black students find a way to embrace their culture at Loyola. The Black experience is unique to each Black person at Loyola.

Heather Malveaux is the University Minister for Social Justice and Immersion Programs in Student Life and Ministry. She is a New Orleans native and a Loyola graduate. Her Black experience that she had at Loyola is a great perspective for future Black alumni.

“As a Black woman at Loyola, I feel empowered in my identity to mentor, advocate for and interact with students that identify as Black. I am able to do and create a welcoming environment for all students of different backgrounds, while still being able to help Black students navigate what it means to be Black and to thrive at a Predominately White Institution” said Malveaux.

She encourages Black students to be active on campus.

“There are many student organizations that cater to multicultural identities and safe spaces for Black students to be their authentic selves and thrive in their environment to be the best they can be when they graduate and enter the real world” said Malveaux.