How to vote for your next SGA

Zontré City, SGA vice president, works on his computer in the SGA hub. A new administration will be sworn in April 28, and voting starts March 26 on HowlConnect. Photo credit: Madeline Taliancich

The time has come for Loyola to vote for its next SGA president, vice president and senators.

Voting begins March 26 at 6 p.m. and ends March 31 at 6 p.m. Voting will take place on HowlConnect under forms in the SGA elections hub, which , according to Olufemi Adegoke, SGA elections commissioner, specified is separate from the SGA hub.

Polling stations will be available on campus for students to have access to information about voting. All voting, however, will take place on HowlConnect.

“I want to make sure that every person possible, on and off this campus, can vote,” Adegoke said.

Adegoke can be reached at [email protected] with any questions regarding voting.