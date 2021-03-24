How to vote for your next SGA
March 24, 2021
The time has come for Loyola to vote for its next SGA president, vice president and senators.
Voting begins March 26 at 6 p.m. and ends March 31 at 6 p.m. Voting will take place on HowlConnect under forms in the SGA elections hub, which , according to Olufemi Adegoke, SGA elections commissioner, specified is separate from the SGA hub.
Polling stations will be available on campus for students to have access to information about voting. All voting, however, will take place on HowlConnect.
“I want to make sure that every person possible, on and off this campus, can vote,” Adegoke said.
Adegoke can be reached at [email protected] with any questions regarding voting.
Gabriela Carballo is the first equity and inclusion officer at The Maroon. This semester, she will be developing the position into a long-standing pillar...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.