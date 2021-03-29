Loyola announces commencement plans

A graduation tassel lays across a gown decked out in Loyola’s emblem. Loyola has announced its official graduation plans for the class of 2021.

Loyola has announced detailed plans for commencement, consisting of multiple in-person masses, a university-wide video ceremony that will be broadcast outdoors, and a drive-through diploma ceremony for undergraduate and graduate students.

There will be multiple in-person masses, one for each college, on Friday, May 14, in Holy Name of Jesus Church. Later that night, in-person students will don their caps and gowns and space out around campus to watch a virtual university-wide ceremony. Online students will be able to watch the ceremony from home. Current city guidelines do not allow for guests to attend this event.

“This is the best way for graduates to celebrate together and meet the city’s occupancy limits. It also helps us maintain the flexibility for others to watch virtually from afar, for any of you and your relatives not yet ready to travel,” University President Tania Tetlow said in an email to undergraduate students.

Students will still get the chance to accept their diploma cover from Tetlow in person. On Saturday, May 15, Loyola will host a “driving parade” where students, and as many guests as their car can safely fit, will drive up to the horseshoe and receive their diploma cover from Tetlow in front of Marquette Hall. The driving route will be lined with university faculty and music to celebrate undergraduates. All students who wish to attend will be given a specific time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 15.

Graduate students will also have multiple in-person masses on Friday, May 14 and are encouraged to participate in the university-wide video ceremony event on Friday night. Graduate students in the College of Nursing and Health will have an in-person diploma ceremony in Roussel Hall on Saturday, May 15 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All other graduating graduate students will recieve their diploma covers at the drive-through event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on May 15.

“We hope this maximizes our flexibility, no matter what changing circumstances and city guidelines bring. The number of guests per graduate allowed at the Masses will depend on the number of graduates who register to participate, so more to come. We will continue to give you more details as we have them,” Tetlow said. “I thank each of you for your patience and flexibility. None of this will be normal, but you will have stories to tell unlike any other.”

Students can register for commencement events from March 13 through April 30. Updates on commencement will be published on the university’s commencement website.