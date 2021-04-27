School of Communication and Design launches student wardrobe

Clothes hang in Loyola’s Wolfpack Wardrobe. The on-campus closet began as a way to provide professional clothing to students. Photo credit: Erin Haynes

The School of Communication and Design launched its free wardrobe for students, the Wolfpack Wardrobe, last August.

The wardrobe provides students with free workplace attire for professional events and commitments.

Wolfpack Wardrobe worker Ace McConnel described the wardrobe as a free, on campus, student-run thrift store where people can donate and take clothes.

The collection of clothing located in room 301 of Loyola’s Communication/Complex building consists of formal, professional, casual, masculine and feminine wear. Not only does this wardrobe include clothing, but it also has shoes, purses, and jewelry.

Caleigh Flynn, head manager of the Wolfpack Wardrobe, said that this wardrobe was started off with the idea that many Loyola students would be engaging in professional opportunities, specifically students who participate as anchors and reporters on the Maroon Minute.

Eventually the use of this wardrobe was extended to students who needed clothing for internships, job interviews or just everyday life. Flynn said that professional pieces like ties and blazers can be expensive to students.

In an effort to accommodate all students, the wardrobe collects gently-used, donated pieces to help students build their own professional wardrobe for free.

“I don’t want students to have to choose buying groceries over a dress, a blouse or a pair of shoes,” Flynn said.

Flynn said that she realized that socioeconomic status is not the only barrier that may stop students from building a wardrobe.

She acknowledged students who also want more clothing that better represents their gender representation.

“Sometimes shopping with family or friends can be an uncomfortable or unsafe experience so if there are students who want to come in and pick clothing that matches how they feel, we really encourage that,” Flynn said.

Percy Castillo, Communication and marketing manager of Wolfpack Wardrobe, said that there is a website for the wardrobe to give easier access to the students if they are not able to come in person.

The website gives students the opportunity to make reservations, email the staff with questions, see the catalog of clothing or request items to get shipped to them.

“We will mail clothing to remote students who are on study abroad or doing an internship somewhere else. If they have need of our services we will try to get your clothes to you in any way,” Flynn said.