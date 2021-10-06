Former pro joins basketball coaching staff

Javan Felix will join the Pack this year as the new assistant coach for the Loyola men’s basketball team.

He brings with him years of playing experience, including four years at the University of Texas, followed by a four-year professional career. He spent three of those with the NBA’s G League, their official minor league organization.

Felix has played all over the world, having spent a year in Croatia with KK Gorica Club, a men’s professional basketball club. However, the New Orleans native said he is happy to be back in his hometown, where he plans to reconnect with his roots and be closer to his family.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to my time here,” Felix said about Loyola.

Felix aims to elevate his student-athletes by helping them meet their goals both on and off the court.

“The school is amazing academically, so I know it will be a great environment,” Felix said.

Before taking the position, Felix spent time watching the team train and reviewing their game day footage to become better acquainted with them. He said he was really impressed with what he saw from the players.

Felix said he hopes to be a small piece of the team’s future success. His immediate goals are to help them win the Southern States Athletic Conference title, but he wants to make a push at a national-level tournament as well.

Felix will work under head coach Stacy Hollowell as they prepare the team for the season. Last year, the men’s team finished with a 15-6 overall record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament.