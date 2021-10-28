Skeleton House reopens after year-long hiatus

Gallery | 9 Photos Hannah Renton "Fauci's Ouchies" Skeleton holding a large COVID-19 vaccine needle in front of the Skeleton House. This skeleton parodies the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the famous Skeleton House has reopened its lawn to the public to see everyone’s favorite undead characters.

Many familiar favorites have returned to the corner of St. Charles Avenue and State Street, along with multiple new ones relating to current pop culture references and events that have happened in the last year. The skeletons are masked up, adding a COVID-19 twist.

The Skeleton House will be adorned with spooky decorations for the rest of the halloween season, lit up day and night for anyone who walks by to enjoy.