Loyola to host Moderna COVID-19 booster shot fair

Bobby Peters receives a vaccine at Oschner’s 24-hour, drive through Vaccine Fest on March 29. Moderna COVID-19 booster shots are available at Loyola’s booster shot fair on Nov. 13, 2021.

Artie Bennett, Op/Ed Editor
November 5, 2021

Loyola Student Health Services is hosting a COVID-19 Moderna booster shot fair for eligible students, faculty, and staff on Saturday, Nov. 13, according to an email from COVID-19 administration. Flu shots will also be available. Students must book an appointment, fill out the required forms, and upload a copy of their vaccine card before getting their shot. 

Students who get their booster from Student Health Services are eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card through the Shot for 100 program. 