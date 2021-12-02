Road construction to cause water service outage on campus

At the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Pine Street, workers lay underground pipes on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Road construction will shut off water access in Loyola’s academic buildings and suspend hot water service in main campus residence halls on Dec. 4. File Photo

Campus academic buildings will have water access shut off and main campus residence halls will have no hot water service the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4 due to road construction in the area, according to an email from director of physical plant administration Charles Marshall.

The service outage will last from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 1:00 pm, according to Marshall. The Communications & Music Complex, Monroe Hall, Thomas Hall, Monroe Library, Bobet Hall, Marquette Hall, Stallings Hall and Holy Name of Jesus Church will have no water service during the outage and all other main campus buildings, including residence halls, will have no hot water access.

The Broadway campus’ water access will not be affected by road construction, according to Marshall.