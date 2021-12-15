Search continues for new coordinator of multicultural affairs

The Loyola sign sits outside Marquette Hall on May 17, 2020. Loyola is seeking a coordinator of multicultural affairs to oversee the soon-to-open multicultural center.

Loyola is seeking a coordinator of multicultural affairs to oversee the soon-to-open multicultural center. The new position was introduced by the university as an objective of Loyola’s strategic plan for inclusive excellence to further grow diversity and inclusion efforts on campus, part of which promises to hire staff, supplement additional funding to the Office of Equity & Inclusion, and open a new multicultural center by the end of 2022.

Kedrick Perry, vice president of Equity & Inclusion, is conducting interviews to fill the newest position in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as soon as possible.

The coordinator will oversee the Multicultural Center, located on the 1st floor of the Danna Center next to the fishbowl, once it opens and wear various other professional hats in the office, particularly focusing on multicultural affairs affecting students, Perry said.

The inauguration date of the Multicultural Center is unknown due to a national backlog in furniture exacerbated by Hurricane Ida.

As coordinator, they will be responsible for student outreach, creating new events and programs pertaining to student development, intersectionality, and issues affecting the various communities on campus in collaboration with faculty and administration, among other duties, said Perry.

“It’s going to be a robust position that is going to be very visible across campus to not only help with the training and workshops but to make sure that we are being as inclusive as we can be,” said Perry.

According to Perry, this new position was created at Loyola to assist with the multiple responsibilities holds on campus. The additional staffing would allow the office to be more involved in student affairs and help make sure that the university is being a welcoming and supportive place.

Perry said there is a lot of work to be done at his office, despite the support he receives from the university.

“Loyola has always, since I’ve been here, been very supportive of my office, and they want to make sure that I have the resources that I need to do my job adequately and to the best of my ability, and part of that is having the staffing that I need to do my job effectively,” said Perry.

Perry said that he hopes whoever is chosen for the role will be able to commit to advocating for student issues and have a strong intersectional awareness so that they are able to bring about positive, sustainable, and long-lasting change.

“I really hope that this role will be one that is going to be a dynamic force on campus,” said Perry.