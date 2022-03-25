New Title IX coordinator starts

Title IX Coordinator and Deputy Chief Student Affairs Officer Dawn Broussard sits at her desk in her new office March 24, 2022. Broussard is the new Title IX coordinator.

Dawn Broussard moved across Freret to take the position as Loyola’s permanent Title IX coordinator and deputy chief student affairs officer.

Broussard has called New Orleans home for the past 5 years and said that she is excited to be a part of the Wolfpack.

Broussard holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Louisiana State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nicholls State University, and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She said she got her start in student affairs in college as an RA in her residence hall at LSU.

“I really enjoyed being of service to my fellow students, and as I’ve moved on in my career, I find myself looking back on that and where it all started,” she said.

Since then, Broussard has served as assistant dean of students at LSU and assistant director of student conduct before transferring to the Office of Institutional Equity at Tulane University.

She believes her previous positions have provided her with skills and knowledge that she can use to better serve the Loyola community.

In her new role at Loyola, Broussard’s main duties will be addressing allegations regarding violations of the university’s Title IX Policy, reviewing university policies, planning for future Title IX training sessions, and meeting with campus constituents to assess the university’s needs. Diana Ward left the position last semester.

Broussard said her goal is to educate students, faculty, and staff regarding the protections Title IX affords them, how the resolution process works, and their rights and protections within those processes. She said she’s also working to ensure that the university remains in compliance with the federal Title IX regulations and requirements.

Broussard has already begun meeting with students individually and with student groups.

Her meetings with students are aimed at providing them with information on the Title IX process, their rights in that process, and the resources and support options available to them, regardless of the Title IX process, which students are not obligated to file, she said.

Title IX cases are only shared with individuals who have a procedural right to such information, or with university staff on a need to know basis. Student educational records, including participation in a Title IX process, are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, according to Broussard.

“I’m very grateful to be here at Loyola and to be able to do this work here,” Broussard said.