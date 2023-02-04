“The Menu” review: A hunger for reverence and relevance

What intrigued me most about Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” was its guise of the film’s premise in the trailer’s two minutes. Put simply, what you see isn’t exactly what you’re going to get. Many viewers, including myself, assumed the film would entail cannibalism, or follow along the lines of some predacious debauchery. Nonetheless, my expectations were pleasantly exceeded.

“The Menu” previews itself in the form of a horror-thriller through its trailer, and instead performs as your not-so-average psychological satire once on screen. While the film had its strengths and weaknesses, I’d argue that this method of grasping the viewer’s interest served as the film’s prime factor of distinctiveness.

“The Menu” follows a young couple visiting a remote island that’s home to Hawthorne, an exclusive culinary experience that costs $1,250 per attendee. Margot (Anya Taylor Joy) is discouraged by this grandiose absurdity, while Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) has yearned for it for as long as he can remember. They are soon accompanied by other elites, ranging from pompous tech bros to pretentious food critics. On this island resides Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his team of cooks and sous chefs, who dedicate their lives to their craft… or so we think.

From the Amuse Bouche to the final course, “The Menu” serves as a gesticulate call out to the elite and their deluded entitlement. It imitates the real-life phenomenon of affluence breeding arrogance. Throughout the duration of the film, several scenes highlight this exhibitionist attitude the wealthy tend to flaunt. Phrases like “do you know who we are?” and “I’ll have this place closed by morning!” become laughable and meaningless with the knowledge that these snobbish characters hold no power in Hawthorne.

I find it imperative to note that this film wouldn’t have been as enjoyable as it was had it not been for Anya Taylor Joy and Ralph Fiennes’ performances. Taylor Joy’s performance once again proves how gratifying her talent is. She possesses an impressive range, and if anyone else would’ve played Margot I fear the movie would’ve been mediocre at most. Fiennes also steals the show with his stoic yet perturbing demeanor as the famous Chef Slowik. He does an exceptional job with his cadence, movement, and diction as he delivers the film’s most iconic takeaway lines like “there is no way to avoid the mess. The mess you make of your life, of your body, of your sanity, by giving everything you have to pleasing people you will never know.”

The script maintains its wit throughout in a way that reassures viewers that humor can be found even in its most obscene moments. As a matter of fact, it was quite telling when I found out one of the two that penned the script is also a writer for the HBO hit series “Succession.”

My biggest complaint is that the call seemed to be coming from inside the house. In other words, hints of egotism and individualism could be detected in the film and its script. While the film’s concept is unique, it seems there’s a recurring eat-the-rich pattern in cinema lately with the likes of “Triangle of Sadness” and “Glass Onion.” These films and their filmmakers seem to be biting the hand that feeds them by making a contradictory statement off the same spectacles they benefit from.

In summation, the societal need to be relevant overcompensates the principle of doing things out of love and passion to the extent that even those like Slowik subconsciously step over the fine line that distinguishes ardent devotion and virulent obsession in hopes of making a statement.

“The Menu” is now available on HBO Max.