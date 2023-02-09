Student government plans “merch drop”

Student government Vice President Viviana Alvarez (left) and President Stephanie Oblena (right) pose with the new merch that will be release in March. Photo courtesy of SGA.

In an effort to deliver on two of their campaign promises, the Student Government Association is planning on doing a “merch drop,” according to SGA Director of Communications Asha Altemus.

SGA will be giving away 90 black-and-white sweatshirts and 100 tote bags with retro-style Loyola art and branded as “A Product of Sga.” The merch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The merch drop, taking place on March 9 from 12:30 – 2 p.m., is part of an SGA communications effort to help build school spirit, promote the university and SGA, and improve the school experience, according to Altemus.

12 full-color sweatshirts will be up for grabs through a raffle system. To enter, students must donate five things to Iggy’s Cupboard, according to Altemus. The winners of the full-color sweatshirts will be announced on SGA’s Instagram Live on March 10. All donations should be made at Havoc’s Help Desk.

“Essentially, we want to make sure that Iggy’s Cupboard also gets some attention and some love,” Altemus said.

SGA paid $2,000 for the sweatshirts and $693 for the tote bags to ensure the merch could be free to the Loyola community, according to Patrice Roberts, SGA director of finance.

The merch has been in the works at SGA since 2021, but delays caused the project to not come to fruition until 2023.

“It was just overwhelming,” Altemus said. “So it didn’t get done.”

Altemus said she put the merch project at the top of her agenda coming into the 2022-2023 school year.

“It’s just essentially something that I can leave my legacy for,” Altemus said.