Literary-reading series revamped at The Eliza Jane hotel

New York Times bestselling author and Dear Eliza Jane headliner Jami Attenberg sits with guests at literary-reading series on March 21. The event was the first in the monthly series.

The Loyola University English department has partnered with The Eliza Jane hotel to reboot its monthly reading series, formerly known as 1718.

The revamped literary-reading series will now be called Dear Eliza Jane, held in The Press Room at the hotel.

The event will feature a published writer, along with student writers in a monthly public reading.

“It’s just an invaluable experience for students to be able to read alongside award-winning authors,” English professor Christopher Schaberg said.

Although the series event will become fully student-run as it once was, it is currently under the direction of Schaberg, who is also the director of the Center for Editing and Publishing.

English senior Blair Anderson said he was excited to attend the event, not only to support his friends who were reading, but also to meet new authors and eventually, read some of his own work.

“I never got involved with 1718, but I always regretted that,” he said.

New York Times’ bestselling author and New Orleans local Jami Attenberg was the first headliner of the event series.

“I have done this reading series twice before when it was at the Columns hotel. And I loved that experience, but it’s always great to try something new,” Attenberg said.

The literary-reading event will be the third Thursday of every month in The Eliza Jane’s press room, where there will be specialty cocktails, mocktails, and hors d’oeuvres inspired by the invited author.

“This is all real professional experience,” Schaberg said. “And to me, it’s all about helping our students understand the broader network of literature publishing.”