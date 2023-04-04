Loyola’s online college continues to struggle

With an expected decline in enrollment of traditional college students, rebuilding a post-traditional online infrastructure may be Loyola’s only hope in ensuring its sustainability in the future.

According to a new study from the Brookings Institute, there is a projected 10-15% decrease in incoming college students projected to start in 2025, which is also known as the demographic cliff. Building Loyola’s online infrastructure and market was created to combat the effects a decline of traditional students would bring to the university.

Loyola’s City College, an online college where post-traditional students (students who do not study full-time during the day and are not in-residence) can receive full degrees, has been facing concerningly low enrollment numbers since they hired – and later fired their online program management firm, Collegis Education, which has cost the school millions of dollars.

In 2019, Loyola hired Collegis Education to recruit and advise the university about online programs at a cost of more than $2.2 million a year. According to a recent University Faculty Senate report, the company recruited an unimpressive amount of students, forcing Loyola to find a new partner to lead the online program.

In January 2022, Loyola hired Paul Cesarini and internal staff to take over the recruiting process at a cost of roughly $400,000. Loyola also hired a new marketing company called the Education Advisory Board in late August of last year at a cost of roughly $480,000. The combined cost of the new team is half of what the original contract with Collegis Education charged the university.

However, according to the report, Loyola is obligated to finish paying Collegis Education until the students they recruited graduate from the online program in two years.

In the meantime, Cesarini, the administrative dean of Loyola’s City College, along with the program’s faculty, are working to provide “career changers and career chargers” to post-traditional students, or working adults.

The original City College closed after Hurricane Katrina and opened again in 2019 to provide fully online programs to students working to earn their degree or enhance the degree they have been working toward. Cesarini has been leading this mission for 18 months now.

“These students might live on Magazine Street, or they might be three time zones away working second shift, or they might be in the military, where they are an hour away for six weeks, and they are across the world for two years,” Cesarini said.

According to the University Senate Faculty report, enrollments are still too low, with 65 new enrollments last year and 72 enrollments this year. 720 students was the peak number of students enrolled at City College, and they are now at about 500 according to Cesarini.

Although the post-traditional or working adult audience is one Loyola has not been able to reach in a sustainable manner, Cesarini has been tasked with building the infrastructure to change that.

In his previous job at Bowling Green State University, Cesarini worked to create a “one-stop shop” in their online college, which tripled the last college’s numbers in about five and a half years.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the free-fall is over now,” Cesarini said.

An important part of reaching this demographic is the marketing team working with Loyola City College. Cesarini said that several months ago Loyola invited various leading players in the industry to recruit a team for “paid interactive marketing,” and after a “lengthy review process,” they chose the Education Advisory Board.

The Education Advisory Board is saving City College $1.34 million per year when compared to Collegis, and has cut the price of acquiring a new student in half when compared to the University’s initial marketing team. They are launching a new campaign for fall registration April 11.

Loyola’s City College contains four main components according to Cesarini.

Loyola Online offers fully online programs for adult learners including associate degrees, online degree completion, and graduate degrees. Their department is focused on recruiting students and placing them in various programs.

Loyola’s Office for Prof. and Cont. Studies offers several certificates for people interested in broadening their education in non-credit bearing programs. They offer opportunities to get accreditation in notarizing, paralegal work, cybersecurity, and many other jobs.

Online Student Success focuses on retaining students once they join programs at Loyola.

Intermission Administration produces J Term, May Term, and Summer Session courses that help traditional and nontraditional students get ahead.

Students can join online degree completion programs if they already have an associate’s degree, or miscellaneous credits that can be put towards a degree according to Cesarini.

When asked about making Loyola’s City College a regional leader, Cesarini said that it will take a while to get there.

“I’d like to think that the slow but steady changes I’ve been making to build up the infrastructure to support fully online degree programs and advising, recruiting, retention, persistence, and enrollment management and going with a different marketing partner will really help toward that end,” he said.