Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.

OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"

2
Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

Mosquito fogger trucks bring potential harm

3
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech

4
A group of Tulane and Loyola students hold signs facing the anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors.

Loyola, Tulane students unite against anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters

5
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.

“I would have loved to be a teacher”

OPINION: Loyola needs more ensemble options for hobby musicians

Sadie Meade
September 22, 2023
OPINION: Loyola needs more ensemble options for hobby musicians
Athena Marks

Throughout my entire middle and high school experience, I was heavily involved with the band program. In my single high school town, the performing arts were the strongest thing we had.

All of my friends, for the over seven years I was in school, were in the music program. We were the quintessential “band kids.”

Aside from the social aspect, it was also creatively fulfilling. I won’t claim to be the world’s best trumpet player. I won’t even claim to be my high school’s best trumpet player. However, I was having fun.

I qualified for the all-district band every year, which was a prestigious ensemble for the top student musicians in the district. I was section leader for two years. Finding myself through my instrument and through the music was a beautiful experience.

As a writing major, my writing is heavily influenced by the classical pieces I played then, and the ways it felt to make this music. When I’m told to remember the happiest moments of my life, I always say marching band 2018 and indoor percussion 2023.

Very few people will understand the true bliss of almost flawlessly creating beautiful music with the people you love. The essay that got me into this college was about my experience in a music program – even my dorm is decorated with pictures of me and my band friends.

When I committed to Loyola, I was excited for the music our city is known for to be immersed in the school. I knew that New Orleans’ history was steeped in music, and that Loyola has an excellent music school. However, I am just a hobby musician.

I am not planning on going into music in my future career; I just enjoy it.

Not to mention, majoring or minoring in music would be far too expensive.

After receiving my class schedule, I spent several days on a back and forth email chain trying to join an ensemble. The answer I got was clear: if you aren’t majoring or minoring in music, you cannot be in a Loyola performing ensemble. I was crushed.

This was my only extracurricular, and it was virtually all I knew. At the risk of sounding pathetic, I will admit this was my only plan to make friends. Yes, I could join the Tulane marching band, but that would be far too time-consuming and physically demanding. I still need time to complete my homework and take care of myself as a Type 1 Diabetic.

The further I get into my first semester, the more I feel something is missing. There’s a hole in my schedule, a gap in my life. It seems that Loyola has no options for people like me, who want to remain in music, but are not too serious about it. I know I am not the only student with this problem. At most other colleges, students of any major may join musical ensembles, and I believe that Loyola needs to follow in their footsteps.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Op/Ed
EDITORIAL: Loyola needs to better prepare future educators
EDITORIAL: Loyola needs to better prepare future educators
OPINION: We should all dress like cartoon characters
OPINION: We should all dress like cartoon characters
EDITORIAL: Put people before profit: Cancer Alley kills
EDITORIAL: Put people before profit: Cancer Alley kills
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech
OPINION: Elon Musk, Twitter, X, and the rise of hate speech
OPINION: Nature shouldnt have to suffer for our convenience
OPINION: Nature shouldn't have to suffer for our convenience
Conic aquaculture cage.
OPINION: We must protect the Gulf from industrialization
More in Opinions
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. DeSantis says he got a $1 million cash bump after Wednesday night’s presidential debate. His campaign says that amount came in over the first 24 hours after DeSantis and seven other contenders met in Milwaukee.
OPINION: Louisiana is first in line to become "the next Florida"
Ruby Zlotkowski at the Peace Wall in Belfast, Northern Ireland while on the Loyola Study Abroad trip, July 2023. Peace be with you, she wrote.
OPINION: There's culture and secrets behind graffiti art
OPINION: Music cannot be reviewed like movies
OPINION: Music cannot be reviewed like movies
OPINION: The original Spider-Man did it best
OPINION: The original Spider-Man did it best
West Virginia University senior Mailyn Sadler leads a protest in the universitys free speech zone outside the Mountainlair student union against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
OPINION: Rise to the challenges before us
OPINION: Understanding renters rights in New Orleans
OPINION: Understanding renter's rights in New Orleans
More in Showcase
Stage lineup sign at Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Sept. 16, 2023. This was the second-annual celebration.
French Market hosts second-annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sr. Helen Prejean speaks about her activism journey at Catholic Students event on Sept. 12. The department hosted a culmination of events to raise awareness against the death penalty.
Loyola advocates against death penalty
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
SGA confirms budget for 2023-24 year
Tuareg artist Bombino performs on acoustic guitar at The Broadside on Sept. 15, 2023. The band is on their Peace and Love tour, which is traveling through the U.S. and Europe.
Behind-the-scenes with Bombino: "The Sultan of Shred"
Senior Rose Labay sits in the peace quad. Labay is one of several students who feel unsupported by Loyolas education program.
“I would have loved to be a teacher”
Photo illustration
"Bottoms" review: "Superbad" for queer femcels
About the Contributor
Athena Marks, Chief Visual Artist
Athena Marks is the Chief Visual Artist at The Maroon. She is from New Orleans and majoring in Visual Communications. In her free time she enjoys sewing clothes, drawing, going on sunset walks, traveling and listening to music.

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *