Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

New student enrollment down

Issues partially due to FAFSA led to decline in student enrollment.
Violet Bucaro, News Director
August 23, 2024
Parent helps student move into dorm. New student enrollment has gone down when compared to previous years.

Undergraduate enrollment went down by around 100 students compared to last fall, with an estimated 600 incoming students. 

A delayed roll-out in Federal Student Aid influenced this decline, according to President Xavier Cole, keeping students from filling out financial aid forms until May. 

“It turned out to be as bad as we thought I’d be,” Cole said at the annual president’s convocation. 

Some students couldn’t risk waiting to hear back on their federal aid packages up until mid-summer and had to go elsewhere, Cole said. He said other universities and students across the country have faced the same predicament. 

According to Cole, Loyola strives to give everyone the chance to the education they seek, and that this was a detrimental loss. 

Despite low undergraduate enrollment, Cole assured the university’s budget is barely balanced due to high graduate enrollment in the law and nursing departments, as well as new grants and contracts, Cole said. 

In his speech, Cole emphasized the importance of our Jesuit values and advocated for affordable education for all.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus News
New dorm construction makes progress over the summer. Construction started at the beginning of the Fall 2023 semester.
New dorm construction progresses, all floors built
Kloe Witt, Layout/Production Manager & Audio Director
Maroon reporter wins national award for uncovering 'behind the curtains' of Loyola play
Open Door: Loyola unveils new chapel
Open Door: Loyola unveils new chapel
Leonard Kahn, philosophy and ethics professor, poses in front of Loyola University. Sofia Santoro/ The Maroon Archives
Leonard Kahn announced as Dean of Arts and Sciences
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel sits in her office. Staff photo
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel announced as Dean of Music and Media
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.
Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors
About the Contributor
Violet Bucaro
Violet Bucaro, News Director