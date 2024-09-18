Jimmy John’s and Smoothie King have been unveiled from behind the former construction walls in the Danna Center food court. The spaces will be complete by the end of the week, and food service will begin in early October once staff completes training, project manager Brandon Sulik said.
Categories:
Jimmy John’s, Smoothie King start service in October
September 18, 2024
1
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist, news designer, and The Maroon's editor-in-chief. She is a visual communication junior and design minor from Atlanta, GA. Previously, as Managing Editor for Print, she oversaw editorial operations. As Design Chief, she created weekly front pages, lead creative direction, and developed The Maroon's 100th-anniversary rebranding.