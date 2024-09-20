Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Crescent City Stage has brought its sixth show of “A Doll’s House.”

Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director
September 20, 2024

Crescent City Stage has brought its sixth show to Marquette Theatre on campus: a modern version of the classic playwright “A Doll’s House.” 

Jana Mestecky, director and co-founder of Crescent City Stage, said she was drawn to direct this adaptation of the play because of its timeless message in a modern context.

The play involves a breakup between two people who thought they were in love, unfolding secrets, and characters who break out of societal expectations.

Mestecky said she wants the audience to see something of themselves in one if not all of these characters. 

“The story is about the actors at the beating heart of it,” Mestecky said. “It is a story about love, betrayal, and ambition.” 

The Crescent City Stage team includes Loyola alum and stage manager, Riley Trahant. When Loyola students come to this show, Mestecky has a target audience. “I want Loyola students to know when entering this theater, entering a space like this they are going to be valued.”

