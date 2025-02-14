History of the Super Bowl in New Orleans

The Glory, the Lombardi Trophy, The Big Game. All of these terms are synonymous with what we know as the Super Bowl, a national sporting event so large that some think Super Bowl Sunday and the following Monday should be national holidays. As a culmination of the long NFL season each year, many cities have had the honor of hosting The Big Game. Out of all these cities that have hosted the game in the nearly 60 years since it started, only Miami has hosted more times than New Orleans. With Super Bowl LIX in the books and the city successfully hosting its 11th game to tie the record, it would be nice to look into the tight knit relationship between the Big Game and the Big Easy.

New Orleans is a city with such a rich culture and history. Within this history lies the culture of its people and the city itself. Within this history lies a neat little piece of sports knowledge that has always been tied to the Big Easy

It had been 12 years since New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl, with the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens duking it out in the 2013 “Blackout Bowl.” Aside from Beyonce performing at halftime and the Harbaugh brothers coaching against one another for the first time in Super Bowl history, this game became notable due to the blackout that occurred shortly into the third quarter. A substantial moment that suspended play for over 30 minutes, people remember the game not only as a weird one but as the last time the Ravens won the Super Bowl. This game went down in history for both positive and negative reasons, but the “Blackout Bowl” is still an integral part of New Orleans’ Super Bowl history.

The Big Game is not only important to the city’s history, as many people have created wonderful memories and experiences over the years that the city has held the game. Albert Dupont, Loyola’s own technology coordinator and instructor for the mass communications department, has quite the history in sports broadcasting, having worked in the industry for over 10 years and experiences working at the Super Bowl.

Dupont worked as a sideline videographer for WVUE-TV during both Super Bowl XXXI in 1997 and Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. For these Super Bowls, he shot game footage and post game interviews that were used on Fox Sports.

In the Crescent City’s 11th time hosting The Big Game, Dupont attributes the city’s walkability and culture as reasons why New Orleans is a popular pick.

“New Orleans is very popular because the Super Dome is within walking distance of the French Quarter and Downtown,” Dupont said.”Plus New Orleans is a city with a great vibe and history and knows how to host a party.”

In his experience working the Super Bowl, Dupont shared a personal memory about Super Bowl XXXVI between the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams that he cannot forget.

“I remember just trying to soak in the moment and how cool it was to be there and stand on the sidelines,”” Dupont said. “Seeing former President Bush, U2 perform at halftime and Mariah Carey singing the National Anthem was pretty awesome in person. It seemed like a time when America was united and not the crazy political divide we have today.”

Like Dupont, the Super Bowl has a special place in the hearts of many New Orleanians. Whether it be hearing about the celebrities in town, meeting new people, and celebrating the city’s rich culture, the Big Game’s connection to New Orleans has continued to grow in positive ways.