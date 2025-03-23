Loyola Students pursue Tulane ROTC program

Freshmen Mason Cummins and Nicolas Ferdinand are members of the Tulane Navy ROTC on full scholarships. Cummins, an entrepreneurship major from St. Louis, chose Loyola due to its proximity to Tulane, so he could pursue his ROTC duties there. He hopes to use his major to start up a business that’ll help third world countries. Ferdinand, an environmental science major from New Orleans, chose Loyola for its diversity and its environmental science program. He recognizes the state of the world and wants to be a part of the change to make the Earth a healthier place. He’s considering a future in environmental law.

Both Cummins’ and Ferdinand’s fathers played football for Tulane, which fueled their choice to join.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always wanted to join the military,” Cummins said. “I was always interested in what the military has to offer. My dad, even though he wasn’t in the military, was very militaristic in the way he thought and raised me.”

It was either sports or military for Cummins, a requirement made by his father. He realized he’d have a better future pursuing ROTC, specifically the Marines. Cummins said his football and wrestling background prepared him for the rigorous training and responsibilities that came with being a Marine option in ROTC.

Ferdinand, on the other hand, grew up with military influence. His parents are officers in the Marines, and he attended New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy, a Marine Corps based high school, before joining ROTC.

To receive a full scholarship from the Navy, Cummins and Ferdinand had to demonstrate their physical fitness, mental toughness, leadership skills, and a dedication to the unit, a feat that came natural for both. Despite not having any prior ROTC experience, Cummins’ discipline from the way he was raised allowed him to rise to the challenge. Ferdinand was previously exposed to a marine-like atmosphere from high school, making his transition from high school to college ROTC nearly seamless.

“[ROTC] is not an aggressive environment or anything tense,” Ferdinand said. “We have different sergeants and officers who play good and bad cops. Some are easier to talk to while others are aggressive. It’s chill as long as you show respect.”

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cummins and Ferdinand wake up between four and five in the morning to do physical training which consists of buddy carries, long-distance runs, and more. Physical training exercises are based on the results of their physical fitness tests and combat fitness tests. After training, they attend classes about the history of the Navy and Marines. On Wednesdays, they attend Leadership Lab, a briefing and fundamentals class.

“ROTC usually requires a lot of my time in the morning and the rest of the day I’ll focus on school,” Cummins said. “Most of the time, my two schedules don’t overlap. If I do have a lot to do for ROTC, I make sure I get it done before my homework, since it doesn’t take a lot of time to complete.”

Ferdinand emphasized the importance of having a balanced schedule.

“Balancing school and ROTC definitely requires a good sleep schedule and finishing stuff as soon as you get it,” Ferdinand said. “For example, if someone is tasked to do something in the unit, pass the word down or do it as soon as you can.”

As Marine options, Cummins and Ferdinand are in the Navy ROTC until their junior year. Once they become juniors, they’ll officially be a part of the Marine Corps as officers. Their biggest responsibility with their Navy scholarship is to continue with the Marines for at least four years after graduation. After their mandatory four years, Cummins and Ferdinand can decide whether to continue with the military or go another route, like pursuing their majors.

“I enjoy all things Marines, like hiking, shooting, and going out into the field,” Cummins said. “I also enjoy learning about military history, and how I can better support the military and the community as a leader.”

Ferdinand appreciates the structure that ROTC provides him with during college.

“Everyone is given a role to prove themselves and to show that they can lead when given responsibility,” Ferdinand said. “I like the competitive nature of it all.”

Both Cummins and Ferdinand praise ROTC for its impact on them and recommend it for those in search of something greater.

Cummins highlights the impact ROTC has had on his life.

“ROTC is going to challenge you,” Cummins said. “If you’re looking for a purpose, this is the easiest way to get a purpose. It’s the easiest way to pay for college, if you’re struggling. This will only help you. It motivates me to be better than I was yesterday.”