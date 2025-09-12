A day at the art museum

Since its birth, the Louisiana Contemporary Exhibit has become a much-anticipated event in the local art calendar. To attendees of the O, it is an opportunity to view the art of Louisiana’s most talented creatives; and to those creatives, it gives them the ability to put their styles, ideas, and concepts out there, not just in their home state, but the greater Southeast and beyond.

The pieces themselves come in all shapes, sizes, styles, and origins, ranging from oil paintings to bits of scrap, and everything in between. Some of the artists conquer head-on their culture and what it means to them. Brandon Felix’s Mardi Gras Trippin’, a realism piece based on a candid Mardi Gras scene conveys the raw passion and expertise present in the participants of Mardi Gras’ many parades. Others are more introspective, such as the painting by Joelle Nagy entitled Twin Vigil. Nagy regards it as being partially autobiographical, symbolizing her own personal struggles and inner turmoil. Many of the featured artists can blend these two things, putting together pieces that represent both their culture and geography as well as their own struggles. This blend is particularly evident in Khalil McKnight, who reflects on his experiences entering suburbia and feeling like an “other” as a person of color in a traditionally white space.

Perhaps my personal favorites of this exhibit are the pieces that use strange and unique items as vessels for art. Katie McCall uses a strip of t-shirt fabric, painted with acrylic paint, with resin and wire to fold it into a spiral shape. A small but mighty piece of art that displays a truly unbridled creativity.

It is not just the art itself that creates such a special experience, the museum has done a fantastic job of creating a space for these works to hang. It is plain enough to allow the art to speak for itself, but with a touch of low lighting and ambience that imbues the exhibit with a contemplative tone, allowing the viewer time to truly ingest what they are seeing. I urge anyone interested in art, whether it’s a passion or simply an appreciation, to visit this exhibition at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art between now and the beginning of January. For new freshmen, it is a great opportunity to leave campus for a bit and take in some of the city and what it has to offer, besides the obvious things. The O sits at the end of the St. Charles streetcar line, which places it well within reach for students who don’t drive. Additionally, the streetcar itself can be quite the exciting time for those new to the city, a simultaneously charming but real experience, altogether unique to New Orleans.

See for yourself; soak it in, form your opinions and understanding of the subject matter, support local art, and if anything, conclude that art is not only alive and well in Louisiana, but thriving.