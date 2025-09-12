Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

OPINION: More community and connection on campus, please!

Robert Thomas, Staff Writer
September 12, 2025

Loyola is a friendly campus.  We are proud of our Jesuit guidelines and our pride for unity through our shared values. Cordiality and friendliness have always been hallmarks for the Loyola community.

I believe the strong sense of fellowship still exists – all the markers are there for strong senses of unity of purpose, service to those in need, constant focus on spreading social justice – arguably all components of Cura Personalis.

Although the togetherness has not diminished, the pleasure of a walk down a hallway or across campus can be improved.  I know, I know.  In today’s socially networked world and with the aid of earbuds, we are easily disconnected from human interactions and focused on our music and other endeavors.  

When attending grad school in the prehistoric 1970s, I was pleasantly surprised at Texas A&M University that one of their many traditions was for students to say “Howdy” to everyone they passed.  The salutations were mandatory for the Corps of Cadets, who were on campus all day and easily recognized by their uniforms.  The pleasantries always felt comfortable, and I found the predictability endearing.  Although speaking was required only of the Corp members, it became infectious among faculty, staff, and all associated with the university.

That story shared, Loyola should never yearn to emulate any other university.  We are comfortable in our identity as a student body, faculty, staff, and administration.  We are proud of our role in the community at large, and visitors love our ambiance.

With that in mind, I’m enjoying speaking to most people I pass.  If someone is walking and talking to another person, I don’t interrupt them.  But I try to speak to virtually every individual I pass, whether they look at me or not – or acknowledge my comment.  The normal reaction is a pleasant response.

So, join the fun while showing a sense of community and connection – smile and speak to those you encounter with “How ya doin’?”  “Hey!”  “Hi!” “Good morning” or “Who Dat!” if you must.  When the person takes the bait (stops to talk), begin with “How’s ya mamma and them?”  That makes it more the late Frank Davis’ “naturally New Orleans.”

Such greeting will warm the hearts of our loving Loyola community.

