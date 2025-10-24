Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Planned Parenthood closes last two clinics in Louisiana

Stella Perdue, Assistant Campus News Editor
October 24, 2025
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Moonlight Phillips, right, and Victoria Williams, members of the Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom, arrive at Planned Parenthood on the day they are closing, to deliver cards and flowers to the organization, in New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Some Loyola students rely on affordable reproductive care and federal insurance, which are core components of Planned Parenthood. The organization closed their last two clinics in Louisiana, citing towering financial and political pressure as major contributors for the closure. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Planned Parenthood clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans officially ceased operations after decades of providing care. Although abortion has been outlawed in the state of Louisiana since June 2022, according to Louisiana government statistics, Planned Parenthood still provided sexually transmitted infection testing, cancer screenings, birth control, and reproductive health checks to patients across the state. Nearly 11,000 patients were seen last year in Baton Rouge and New Orleans clinics, and 60% of these patients used Medicaid. 

As Louisiana’s poverty rate currently stands around 19%, several citizens rely on federal healthcare for treatment. As President Donald Trump continues to cut funding for Medicaid in his tax and spending bill, Planned Parenthood remains under major pressure to enact more closures nationwide. Louisiana was just one of these instances.

Reportedly, Planned Parenthood is also halting any advocacy work taking place in Louisiana as well. Political responses to these changes have been positive from Republican leaders in the state. 

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry posted “This is a win for babies, a win for mothers, and a win for LIFE” on his social media, garnering support from other Louisiana Republicans. 

When asked if the closures should be seen in a positive or negative light, Music Industries sophomore Remi Grady-Mullen responded by saying that it is “super negative.” 

They further explained that “it’s a huge loss to not have [reproductive care] available for people in Louisiana.” 

On how the closures personally affect them, they stated that “If I were to have a problem with my IUD…[treatment] is considerably more difficult to access. I’m lucky to have health insurance, but many people don’t. Recently, a friend had an ectopic pregnancy and couldn’t get proper care from her doctor, Planned Parenthood was the only place that properly treated her. I don’t know what we would do in that situation now that PP is gone.” 

English literature sophomore Nicholas Parrella also expressed frustration regarding the closures. 

 “If anything [the closure] is atrocious. Being a queer man living in Louisiana, STD testing, treatment, and prevention options are extremely important…to ensure my safety,” said Parrella. “Without easy access to testing and prevention tools especially for HIV, the queer community and everyone living in Louisiana is at risk.” He continued in stating that the closures furthers the narrative that “Louisiana does not care about our well beings.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

