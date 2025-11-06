OPINION: Turning Point responds to critique

While we respect the concerns expressed about Loyola’s decision regarding Turning Point USA, we believe denying our charter was a missed opportunity to uphold Loyola’s Jesuit mission in full. Genuine inclusion requires that all perspectives, especially those that challenge the mainstream, be allowed space for dialogue, not silence.

Turning Point USA at Loyola seeks to provide students with a respectful environment to discuss civic engagement, personal responsibility, and faith-informed values. We differ from other campus organizations by offering a political and educational forum where students can freely question, debate, and learn, skills central to a Jesuit education that values critical thinking and truth-seeking through dialogue.

Labeling our presence as “unsafe” because of differing viewpoints risks equating disagreement with harm. True compassion and respect mean engaging with others in good faith, even when we disagree. Many of our members have experienced hostility for expressing conservative or libertarian beliefs; yet, we continue to approach every conversation with civility and openness!

Loyola’s mission calls us to become ethical, active citizens who confront complex issues with both intellect and empathy. TPUSA’s goal aligns with that vision: to cultivate dialogue, not division; participation, not polarization. Denying our right to organize does not protect inclusivity, it limits it.

We remain hopeful that Loyola University of New Orleans will one day extend the same grace, openness, and curiosity to students of every perspective, because true Jesuit education does not silence voices; it invites them to the table.

— Turning Point USA at Loyola University New Orleans