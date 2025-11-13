Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

How accessibile is Loyola’s campus ? DSA students and faculty speak out

Xavier Buckley-Wilson, Staff Writer
November 13, 2025
Xavier Buckley-Wilson
DSA President Josephine Faulk at the Hands On wheelchair demonstration day on November 6, 2025

Few consider the state of accessibility on Loyola’s campus, however the relatively new Disabled

Student Assembly is changing that.

Now the president of DSA, history major junior Josephine Faulk was involved in the chartering process her sophomore year. DSA is a social and activist club.

“There wasn’t anything like it before,” she said. “We meet weekly and do casual events, like a game night.” And recently, the organization watched Crip Camp for a movie night. 

Faulk says Loyola accessibility “is not fantastic, and it’s definitely an older campus. There are a lot of issues we’re working on, but it’s an uphill battle.”

Much of the accessib

“It’s clear they haven’t considered everyone,” Faulk said about Loyola’s campus accessibility.

DSA faculty advisor Edouard Crago points out the same issue.

“There used to be an accessible door for the Danna Center, but they removed it during remodeling. They’re supposed to install a new one. I don’t think they did it on purpose, but it just wasn’t something they were thinking about, Crago said. “[Loyola] shouldn’t just accept okay. We should be an example for others.”

Crago began working at Loyola in 2010. He became DSA’s faculty advisor at the beginning of this semester. Crago liked DSA because it promotes “a mix of social awareness and social activity. Not just among themselves but also the wider community.”

Sam McMahon, a sophomore double majoring in political science and philosophy emphasized how inclusive DSA is. 

“We are open to everyone,” McMahon said. “A lot of our members have ADHD, autism, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. We welcome everyone who identifies and is an ally.”

McMahon was active in the DSA group chat last year, and is now the organization’s treasurer. She applies for grants and helps with event organization. 

DSA and the Office for Accessible Education have recently increased communication between each other. The administration recently asked DSA “for a list of things they need to work on, including elevators and curb cuts,” McMahon said. “Just things we’ve noticed that need amending around campus.”

“I’ve had more contact with the Disabled Student Assembly this semester than at any other period of time,” said OAE Director Amy King. 

Though the office interacts with students on individual bases, it doesn’t “frequently” interact with student organizations. 

“Our primary focus is meeting with students and listening to their stories,” King said.

King has been in contact with Faulk, and their “goal is to keep the channels of communication open.”

“As far as being an old campus, I’m pretty impressed with the accessibility of Loyola,” King said.

However, walking along Monroe library to the Dana Center, DSA event coordinator Keyshawn Crawford said, “This campus is wildly inaccessible.” “As you can see all these people around me,” Crawford said as he gestured to a crowd of students, “unless these people make a bubble you’re not going anywhere.” “And also you’re kind of small so people don’t see you,” Crawford added.

On DSA’s wheelchair demonstration day, Faulk invited non-disabled faculty, staff, and students to tour the campus in wheelchairs. Going up the ramp to Monroe Library’s accessible side door,

Resident Minister Ken Weber compared rolling his chair to “lifting day.”

Faulk, acting as the group’s tour guide, joked back to Weber that “there are more steep ramps on campus, so we’re being easy on you.”

Waiting at Monroe’s accessible door, Faulk notes that “they’re very slow to open.” Faulk pushes the automatic door’s accessible button, asking “Is it working today?” She presses it again. “No.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Times
Damian CH performs at jazz fest on May 2, 2025.
From Quarantine Dreams to Jazz Fest Stages: The Rise of Damian CH
Lenker performs at the Saegner theatre
Big Thief kicks off Halloweekend with Somersault Slide 365 tour
Sunny Bedford's dorm.
Dorm contest declares winner: Sunny Bedford
Presson shoots a scene for the documentary on a shrimping boat in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of Rory Doyle.
A deep dive into the New Orleans Film Festival with two alumni filmmakers
Weary smiles in the mirror as she prepares for the opening night of Ghost Quartet on October 17, 2025.
Follow actress Amani Weary through the opening night of "Ghost Quartet"
Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Film Festival
New Orleans Film Festival features former Loyola students' films
More in Showcase
LUCAP members going to give out blessing bags on Martin Luther King Day. Courtesy of Lindy Brasher.
LUCAP event will give blessing bags in the French Quarter
Patricia Boyett tells Audrey O'Connel about the Women's Resource Center at the Student Organization Fair. The fair was an opportunity for students to learn about organizations they can be involved with on campus. Photo credit: Taylor Galmiche
OPINION: The Importance of Student Organizations
SNAP illustration by Gabrielle Conway.
Louisiana approves $150 million to prevent SNAP funding gap amid federal shutdown
Students face registration struggles after site crash
Students face registration struggles after site crash
Photo illustration by Stone Manning
OPINION: SNAP Cuts Threaten Families Before the Holidays
Graphic made by Imad Siddiqui
OPINION: As for The South Asian American! A message to everyone