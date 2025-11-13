How accessibile is Loyola’s campus ? DSA students and faculty speak out

Few consider the state of accessibility on Loyola’s campus, however the relatively new Disabled

Student Assembly is changing that.

Now the president of DSA, history major junior Josephine Faulk was involved in the chartering process her sophomore year. DSA is a social and activist club.

“There wasn’t anything like it before,” she said. “We meet weekly and do casual events, like a game night.” And recently, the organization watched Crip Camp for a movie night.

Faulk says Loyola accessibility “is not fantastic, and it’s definitely an older campus. There are a lot of issues we’re working on, but it’s an uphill battle.”

Much of the accessib

“It’s clear they haven’t considered everyone,” Faulk said about Loyola’s campus accessibility.

DSA faculty advisor Edouard Crago points out the same issue.

“There used to be an accessible door for the Danna Center, but they removed it during remodeling. They’re supposed to install a new one. I don’t think they did it on purpose, but it just wasn’t something they were thinking about, Crago said. “[Loyola] shouldn’t just accept okay. We should be an example for others.”

Crago began working at Loyola in 2010. He became DSA’s faculty advisor at the beginning of this semester. Crago liked DSA because it promotes “a mix of social awareness and social activity. Not just among themselves but also the wider community.”

Sam McMahon, a sophomore double majoring in political science and philosophy emphasized how inclusive DSA is.

“We are open to everyone,” McMahon said. “A lot of our members have ADHD, autism, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. We welcome everyone who identifies and is an ally.”

McMahon was active in the DSA group chat last year, and is now the organization’s treasurer. She applies for grants and helps with event organization.

DSA and the Office for Accessible Education have recently increased communication between each other. The administration recently asked DSA “for a list of things they need to work on, including elevators and curb cuts,” McMahon said. “Just things we’ve noticed that need amending around campus.”

“I’ve had more contact with the Disabled Student Assembly this semester than at any other period of time,” said OAE Director Amy King.

Though the office interacts with students on individual bases, it doesn’t “frequently” interact with student organizations.

“Our primary focus is meeting with students and listening to their stories,” King said.

King has been in contact with Faulk, and their “goal is to keep the channels of communication open.”

“As far as being an old campus, I’m pretty impressed with the accessibility of Loyola,” King said.

However, walking along Monroe library to the Dana Center, DSA event coordinator Keyshawn Crawford said, “This campus is wildly inaccessible.” “As you can see all these people around me,” Crawford said as he gestured to a crowd of students, “unless these people make a bubble you’re not going anywhere.” “And also you’re kind of small so people don’t see you,” Crawford added.

On DSA’s wheelchair demonstration day, Faulk invited non-disabled faculty, staff, and students to tour the campus in wheelchairs. Going up the ramp to Monroe Library’s accessible side door,

Resident Minister Ken Weber compared rolling his chair to “lifting day.”

Faulk, acting as the group’s tour guide, joked back to Weber that “there are more steep ramps on campus, so we’re being easy on you.”

Waiting at Monroe’s accessible door, Faulk notes that “they’re very slow to open.” Faulk pushes the automatic door’s accessible button, asking “Is it working today?” She presses it again. “No.”