Loyola sophomore Erin Haynes poses at the end of the runway. She wore a sleek black dress with a black feathered hat. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

2019 Fashion Week takes New Orleans by Storm

Tess Rowland

October 14, 2019

This year New Orleans Fashion Week celebrated its ninth season, and featured the work of over 50 designers in the region. Models graced the stage at the New Orleans Board of Trade with well-crafted and intricate outfits, setting the tone for the latest trends of the season.

There are three days of runway shows that take place at the end of the week.

“I’m always amazed by the talent. The designers that are coming in are always stepping it up and bringing it up,” said New Orleans Fashion Week founder Tracee Dundas.

The designs featured were anything but ordinary, and left the audience fascinated and intrigued.

“I’m always someone that always tries to go in the opposite direction of what is trending or cookie cutter,” said Dundas.

Model has her make up done before the show. This is necessity for Fashion Week. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

