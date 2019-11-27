Cash Money Records hands out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals

Cash Money Records artists pose for a photo at the 23rd annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 26, 2019. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

Just days before the Thanksgiving holidays, Cash Money artists, volunteers and other event organizers set up shop at New Home Full Gospel Ministries to hand out meals to people who otherwise would not have them.

On Nov. 26, hundreds of guests lined the perimeter of the church, waiting for their chance to pick up a bag of goods and see their favorite hip-hop artists.

Cash Money Records co-founders, Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams returned to their home city to give back.

“Just to come home and do this every year is a blessing,” Bryan Williams said.

The record label has been organizing the Turkey Giveaway for the past 24 years, with 1,500 birds coming from Walmart and the side items coming from Rouses.

Other label artists were on site, handing out bags and mingling with their fans.

“My plans are just to give back with my Cash Money family,” rapper DeeMic said. “It feels good to give back.”

Rapper Lacrosse wants the crowd to think about what matters the most this holiday season.

He said, “Have a great time with your family and thank God.”